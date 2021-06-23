Clothing ads in Pilot magazine banned after objectifying women complaint

Ads for a clothing firm seen in two issues of Pilot magazine have been banned for being likely to cause serious or widespread offence by objectifying women.

The classified ads for KaiAviation clothing, seen in the February and March 2021 issues of the publication, featured a woman’s buttocks in briefs printed with the words ‘follow me’ while other items of clothing were emblazoned with the slogan ‘remove before flight’.

A reader complained that the ads objectified women and were offensive, irresponsible and harmful.

(ASA/PA)

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said “person(s) unknown” trading as KaiAviation did not respond to its enquiries.

Archant, the publishers of Pilot magazine, said KaiAviation was a long-standing advertiser and it had never received a complaint about its ads.

Archant said it believed that the ad was suitable as KaiAviation sold aviation-themed underwear for men and women and the images showed those products.

It added that the ‘remove before flight’ and ‘follow me’ slogans were “well-known aviation terms and were often used in aviation merchandise”.

The ASA said it contacted KaiAviation by email and post and was concerned by the firm’s lack of response and apparent disregard, and asked Archant to forward copies of the correspondence to its contact at KaiAviation but did not receive confirmation that it had done so.

The ASA said: “We considered that those images (bearing the slogans ‘Follow me’ and ‘Remove before flight’) which focused on the women’s body parts while obscuring their faces, in combination with the suggestive nature of the slogans when seen in this context, stereotyped women by presenting them as sexual objects.