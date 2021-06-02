Body of 13-year-old boy found in West Yorkshire river

A West Yorkshire Police officer walks past his vehicle

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found in a river in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at 2.38pm on Tuesday that the child who had been playing with friends had got into difficulty in the River Calder in Brighouse, about 4.5 miles north of Huddersfield.

Specialist fire service staff and police searched the area and the 13-year-old’s body was found.

Latest News : Update, Serious Incident In River Calder, Brighouse #police https://t.co/sTs5dJKc2z — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) June 1, 2021

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker, district commander of Calderdale Police, said: “We are continuing our enquiries with partners. Whilst investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life.”

The death came as the search for a missing boy in the River Thames ended with his body being discovered, a day after a woman’s body was found just two miles away.

Thames Valley Police officers were at the river between Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, and Cookham, Berkshire, on Monday, following a report of a fear-for-welfare incident.

Take a look at this water safety advice if you’re planning to spend time by the water this sunny half term. Stay safe. ? @RLSSUK ? https://t.co/hKcqQ6ZTEs — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 1, 2021

Police and the fire service began a search when the force received a report at 3pm that a teenage boy got into difficulty after entering the water and was not seen leaving the river.

On Tuesday the body of a boy was recovered from the river by divers.

His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force said.

Officers were earlier called to Boulters Lock, at the River Thames in Maidenhead on Monday, after a report of a woman’s body in the river at 7.15am.

The force said the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained and that formal identification has yet to take place, with officers working to establish the circumstances and to identify a next of kin.

3 people taken in water-based incidents in the last 24 hours – our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved. Please take time to explain the danger of inland and coastal waters to your children & help prevent tragedies like this from happening #OpWavebreaker — Hants Marine Unit (@HantspolMarine) June 1, 2021

On Sunday, a two-year-old boy was in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from a lake in Hampshire by emergency services.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who officers said is known to the boy, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Hampshire Police’s marine unit said its staff’s thoughts were with the families and friends of those “taken in water-based incidents in the last 24 hours”.