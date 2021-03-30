Unclear where or when nurse Mary Agyapong was exposed to Covid-19 – coroner

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong

A 28-year-old nurse who died with coronavirus less than a week after giving birth died of multiple organ failure and Covid-19, a coroner has ruled.

Delivering a narrative conclusion at the inquest into the death of sister Mary Agyapong, who died at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, coroner Emma Whitting said: “The deceased died after contracting Covid-19 but it remains unclear where and when her exposure to the virus had occurred.”

Ms Agyapong died on April 12 last year at the hospital where she worked, five days after giving birth to her second child.

She spent at least the last week of her life with coronavirus, a diagnosis initially dismissed by medics at the hospital where she worked, despite collapsing at home and suffering acute breathing difficulties.

Her widower Ernest Boateng had told the inquest at Bedfordshire and Luton Coroner’s Court that she was concerned about becoming infected at work while heavily pregnant.

Ms Agyapong, who lived in Luton and was originally from Ghana, died as the Covid-19 case rate soared across the UK.

After the ruling, Mr Boateng said: “The sudden death of my wife and the mother of our two children has been the hardest pain to bear. In those early days after Mary’s death, I was only able to carry on because of the need to care for our children and provide them with a loving home.

“Mary was strong, capable, vibrant, full of life and the most precious person in my life. It is still difficult to believe that she lost her life to the Covid-19 virus.

“I am glad that those who were involved in Mary’s care in the final weeks of her life have had to give a full account of what happened.