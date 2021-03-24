What the papers say – March 24

A collection of British newspapers

The lockdown anniversay, Covid-19 vaccinations for children and a hairy crime are among the stories splashed across the front pages.

The Times says “Bells toll for 126,000 lives lost” as Metro quotes the Queen as mourning “our grief and loss”, while a sombre Boris Johnson reflects from the Daily Mail that the pandemic will haunt him “for as long as I live”.

The Daily Mirror calls on the Prime Minister to “learn from the mistakes” and set a date for a public inquiry into Downing Street’s “mismanagement of the Covid crisis”.

But The Guardian reports the PM has rejected the “clamour” for such an investigation.

Children will begin receiving Covid-19 vaccinations from August under Government plans, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The i also looks ahead, with the paper reporting Britons can look forward to summer “holidays at home (again)” as the PM is likely to extend the ban on overseas trips.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports charities have warned Home Secretary Priti Patel that her planned asylum system overhaul is “dangerous and cruel” and would place vulnerable refugees at risk of deportation.

A former Wirecard executive has told prosecutors in Germany that fraud at the payments company started more than a decade before the firm “imploded”, the Financial Times says.

