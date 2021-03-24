Teletext Holidays told to pay up for cancelled holidays or face court action

We launched an investigation into Teletext after receiving hundreds of complaints from people whose package holidays were cancelled due to #COVID-19

We’re now working to get people who were due refunds their money back as quickly as possible.

