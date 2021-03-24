Lorry driver accused of trying to smuggle 17 migrants out of UK

Pallets inside the back of the lorry where the migrants were found

A lorry driver has been charged with immigration offences after 17 people were found hidden in his trailer.

Hakan Zengin, 36, was arrested after his vehicle was stopped in Surrey at the junction of the M25 and A3 on Sunday.

Investigators found 17 migrants including Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani nationals in the trailer, sitting on pallets laid across the lorry’s load.

It is alleged that Turkish national Zengin planned to smuggle them out of the UK and into mainland Europe.

They have also been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.