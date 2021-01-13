Camilla photograph released ahead of naming of her book club’s first titles

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall is featured in a new photograph that marks the imminent release of her Reading Room book club’s first four titles.

Camilla was photographed in the garden room of Clarence House for the image taken by photographer Jennifer Pattison.

The picture was uploaded to the duchess’ Reading Room Instagram account – an online resource the royal hopes will become a haven for literature lovers across the globe.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s new portrait for her Reading Room Instagram account (Jennifer Pattison for The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room)

Camilla, who is an avid reader, hopes to encourage book fans of all ages to discover new writers through her Reading Room and on Friday the first four titles recommended by the duchess will be announced.

The image with its muted tones creates an intimate and cosy atmosphere which will reflect the feel of the online resource going forward.

Pattison is an award winning British photographer working in London who uses film rather than digital photography “to delve into otherworldly stories and conjure magical characters”, she says on her Instagram account.