Ambulance vandalised while paramedics treat patient in Slough

The ambulance was out of action for hours while it was repaired (South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Joe Giddens/PA)

An ambulance was vandalised while its paramedics were treating a patient in Berkshire.

South Central Ambulance Service said the vehicle had its door mirror smashed while it was parked in Slough and the patient was “thankfully” not inside it at the time.

The damage meant the ambulance had to be taken off the road for several hours while it was being repaired.

“This unacceptable behaviour has happened at a time when we are under massive pressure due to Covid,” the NHS trust added.

“If you spot anyone vandalising one of our Ambulances while we are in someone’s home please help us by reporting any illegal activity to the Police.”