Irish Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19

Irish Government ministers are restricting their movements after a Cabinet member tested positive for Covid-19.

News of the positive test came as Ireland prepares to enter fresh lockdown restrictions amid spiralling infection numbers.

Curbs will be phased in over the Christmas period, coming into full effect on January 1. The Government has warned that they could be in place for months.

A Government statement on Wednesday said: “A member of Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with public health advice, all ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a Covid test and result.”

From Christmas Eve, Ireland will start returning to the highest level of its Covid-19 response – Level 5 – with some adjustments, such as allowing shops to remain open.

Ministers are proceeding on the assumption that the new variant of Covid-19 is already circulating in Ireland.

Restaurants and gastro pubs will have to close at 3pm on December 24. Contact services such as hairdressers and beauty salons will also close from Christmas Eve.

An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD: From Christmas Eve, until 12th January 2021 the Government has agreed to return to Level 5 of the Plan for Living with COVID with a number of specific adjustments. See more at: https://t.co/1r0NyUtLep pic.twitter.com/AHjrOBRRu4 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) December 22, 2020

Inter-county travel will be prohibited after December 26.

From January 1, no gatherings among households in private homes and gardens will be permitted.

Experts on Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have warned that Ireland is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.

Case numbers have soared by more than 70% in the last week. On Tuesday, another 13 Covid-19 linked deaths and 970 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Ireland.

The current measures that allow visits from two other households to a private dwelling or garden will end on December 27.

One other household will be allowed to visit up to December 31 before the ban on visitors, apart for essential purposes, will come into effect.

The adjustments from full Level 5 include non-essential retail being able to remain open, with guidance that shops do not run January sales.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools could remain open for individual exercise.

Schools will stay open. No sports matches can take place apart from those at elite level.

After 3pm on Christmas Eve, hotels will only be able to remain open for essential and non-tourism purposes.