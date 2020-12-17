Torrential rain forecast in Wales and South West sparks flood warnings

⚠️ Flood risk has now been updated to amber ahead of the heavy rainfall expected over mid and south Wales tonight and tomorrow.

⚠️ This evening we have 27 alerts and 1 flood warning in place.

Keep up to date with the latest in your area https://t.co/AwUyeoeBY8 pic.twitter.com/8TDX4URjQE

— Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) December 17, 2020