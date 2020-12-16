Gender pay gap widens at department run by women and equalities minister Truss

Liz Truss

The gender pay gap has significantly widened at the Department for International Trade (DIT) run by women and equalities minister Liz Truss, new figures reveal.

Labour said the growing divide “raises serious questions” about the Government’s commitment to close the gender pay gap when Ms Truss’s department is “clearly going backwards”.

The gap in the DIT, which Ms Truss took over in July last year, has widened every year since the first report in 2017, when the mean stood at 3.6%.

A DIT spokeswoman said the department had hired more women than men over the past year but claimed the gap was widened due to the “overall distribution of women across (pay) grades”.

Under Ms Truss, the mean rose to 6.5% in 2020, while the median increased to 15.9% from 2.7% three years earlier.

The mean bonus pay gap has also gone from 14.4% in favour of women in 2017 to 7.3% in favour of men in 2020.

Shadow women and equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova said: “It raises serious questions about the Government’s commitment to closing the gender pay gap when the department run by the minister for women and equalities is so clearly going backwards when it comes to average pay and bonuses.

“She also suspended gender pay gap reporting earlier this year and has yet to give any indication of when it will restart.”

The DIT spokeswoman said: “DIT is committed to ensuring it is a leader in gender equality and we are actively working on evidence-based actions to ensure that all staff have the opportunity and ability to pursue their goals and achieve their potential whilst working for the department.