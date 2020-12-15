England star Grealish due in court for sentencing after lockdown crash

Jack Grealish

England footballer Jack Grealish is due to be sentenced for careless driving after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover during March’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain pleaded guilty to two charges at a previous court hearing, including one linked to the incident when his 4×4 hit two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

A judge was told that a witness said Grealish smelled of “intoxicating liquor” and was slurring his words, immediately after the crash on March 29.

Jack Grealish crashed his white Range Rover into parked cars in Solihull (Jacob King/PA)

The Premier League star, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging people to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

Grealish apologised hours after the crash, saying in a video message that he was “deeply embarrassed” and had “stupidly agreed” to go to a friend’s house.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of careless driving after prosecutors said he was spotted driving at more than 90mph along the M42 at “close to an intimidating distance” by an unmarked police car, on October 18.