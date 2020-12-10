Tennis star Zverev reaches agreement after dispute with management company

German tennis star Alexander Zverev

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has reached a settlement after being embroiled in a dispute with a London-based sports management company which began representing him when he was a teenager, a judge has been told.

Zverev, 23, had sued Ace Group International and made a claim of “unlawful restraint of trade”.

Ace disputed his claim.

Judge Andrew Hochhauser was due to begin considering evidence at a High Court trial in London on Thursday, but barrister Anya Proops QC, leading Zverev’s legal team, told him a settlement had been reached.

Detail of the case had emerged at a pre-trial hearing.

Ms Proops said Zverev had tried to terminate the relationship, but Ace had denied his “right to do so”, saying the contract was not in restraint of trade.