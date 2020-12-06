Apple’s Airpods Pro named Which? product of the year

Apple’s Airpods Pro

Apple’s Airpods Pro have been named product of the year by consumer group Which?.

The wireless bluetooth earbuds were praised for being improved “to the point of near-perfection”.

Which? judges said it is “remarkable that tiny earpods can create such versatile, powerful and spatial sound” and welcomed the introduction of a rubber earpiece to create a more secure fit.

Expert testers from the not-for-profit organisation whittled down 3,500 products to just 50 based on exceptional innovation, sustainability or value for money.

Researchers voted on products launched and tested between September 2018 and September 2020, before the entire company was given the option to vote on the top 10.

Apple Airpods Pro Halo Capsule Kia Soul Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G LG OLED48CX6LB TV Hisense BI5228PXUK oven TP-Link Casa KC200 security camera LG GBB92STAXP fridge freezer Siemens SN658D01NG Challenge 7K air conditioner

The earbuds are followed by the Halo Capsule in second, a recyclable cordless vacuum that comes with enough capacity and extra disposable bags to fill a bathtub with dust.

“Apple’s new Airpods Pro edged out some fantastic contenders by taking a product that was already exceptional and improving it to the point of near-perfection,” said Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine.

The Kia Soul fully electric vehicle, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone and an LG 48-inch OLED TV also made it into the top five.

Despite experts rating it a bit noisy, a budget £12 kettle made it into the top 50 at number 47 based on its simple and stylish appearance, and “phenomenal” value for money.

Among the quirkier items is the iRobot Roomba S9 robot vacuum which empties its own dust bag at number 42, and Sony’s swivelling selfie display ZV-1 camera at number 50.

“It is a huge task to sift through the thousands of products Which? tests each year and whittle it down to just 50 – but this year’s list showcases the very best in high-tech gadgets, advances in sustainability and value for money products proving there are great buys out there for anyone prepared to do their research,” Mr Rose added.