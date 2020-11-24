Scotland poised to introduce ‘world-leading’ period products legislation

Because periods don’t stop in a pandemic, we didn’t give up. The final vote on the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill is on Tuesday. ??#freeperiodproducts

Thank you to every single person who has made this possible. ❤️

Latest news ?https://t.co/jEmCiyjLe1 pic.twitter.com/fe5TFYrsOP

— Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) November 22, 2020