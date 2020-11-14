Lottery jackpot rolls over to Wednesday with £5.4m top prize

National Lottery stock

No-one scooped the jackpot in Saturday’s National Lottery draw, making Wednesday’s top prize an estimated £5.4 million.

The next biggest prize of £1 million – for five numbers and the bonus ball – was claimed by one lucky winner, and 44 tickets bagged £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 25, 37, 56, 50, 39, 44 and the bonus number was 13.

Set of balls six and draw machine Arthur were used.

No-one matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, though four got four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 35, 17, 37, 02, 18 and the Thunderball number was 11.