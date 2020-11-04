Trump hails ‘big win’ but Biden says he’s ‘on track’ for victory in tight race

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has hailed a “big win” and accused his opponents of “trying to steal the election”, while Joe Biden has insisted the tight race is not over and that his campaign for the presidency is still “on track” for victory.

In a nail-biting contest that is still too close to call, the Republican incumbent made big gains with results better than polling had anticipated and wins in the fiercely-contested bellwether states of Florida and Ohio.

But most swing states are yet to be announced and his Democratic challenger still had a route to win the White House, with early votes putting him ahead in Arizona, where a victory would be a major coup in the former Republican stronghold.

(PA Graphics)

Despite the uphill battle, Mr Biden took to a stage in Delaware “we’re feeling good about where we are” while hoping for gains in swing states yet to be called.

“I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election,” he told supporters.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, that it’s going to take a while, we’re going to have to be patient.

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

Screengrab of a tweet by US President Donald Trump posted on the night of the US election (PA)

But moments later Mr Trump tweeted to repeat his unsubstantiated claim that his opponents are trying to “steal” the election after a divisive race that has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A big WIN!” Mr Trump wrote.