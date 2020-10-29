What the human rights watchdog says Labour needs to do to tackle anti-Semitism

The front cover of the report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission of their investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party (EHRC/PA)

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has made a series of recommendations for Labour after finding it broke the law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party would accept all the recommendations.

The EHRC said the party must:

– Commission an independent process to handle and determine anti-Semitism complaints, which should last until trust and confidence in the process is fully restored.

– Acknowledge the effect that political interference has had on the handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

– Implement clear rules and guidance that ban any inappropriate interference in the complaints process.

– Put in place long-term arrangements for independent oversight of the complaint handling process.

– Audit its complaint handling process to address any ongoing issues.

– Measure confidence in the complaint handling process.

– Publish a comprehensive policy and procedure, setting out how anti-Semitism complaints will be handled and how decisions will be made.

– Review and update Labour’s social media policy to make it clear that members may be investigated and subject to disciplinary action if they share or like any anti-Semitic content online.

– Commission and provide education and practical training for all individuals involved in the anti-Semitism complaints process.

– Make sure that all members found to have engaged in anti-Semitic conduct undertake an educational course on identifying and tackling anti-Semitism, regardless of the level of sanction applied.

– Engage with the Jewish community to develop and embed clear, accessible and robust principles and practices to tackle anti-Semitism and to instil confidence for the future.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s statement accepting all recommendations of a damming anti-Semitism report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) (Labour Party/PA)

Sir Keir promised to “act decisively” and instigate a “culture change” in the party.

He has ordered staff to work with the EHRC to implement its recommendations.