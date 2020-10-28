Torrential downpours set to bring ‘dangerous’ flooding across UK

Rain

Torrential downpours are set to bring “dangerous” flooding across the UK this week, the Met Office has warned.

Forecasters say large waves, heavy rain, strong gales and potential river flooding will affect the west coast of England, much of Wales and parts of Scotland from Thursday.

A yellow rain warning has been put in place in these areas and will last until Sunday evening.

It's been a wet October so far, and there's more rain to come this week ? Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of the west ?️ More details here ? pic.twitter.com/19ddik8dBo — Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2020

The Met Office said the weather could cause damage to homes and businesses, travel cancellations and power cuts.

Most of the UK is to experience mild, average October temperatures during this period.

But up to 150mm of rain could fall in the mountainous regions of Wales and Cumbria within two days.

Rain warnings are in force for the coming days ⚠️ Keep up to date with the latest warnings and advice here ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/kc5TOyw78s — Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2020

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: “On Thursday and Friday, a band of low pressure will start to sweep in from the north-west, and will affect areas from Cornwall to Northern Ireland.

“There is likely to be incredibly heavy wind and rain in these regions, with gales of 50-60mph in exposed areas, perhaps leading to waves of around 10-11m.

“Around 40mm of rain could fall each day in some parts”.

Surfers take to high waves caused by Atlantic swells in Mullaghmore in Co Sligo (Niall Carson/PA).

On Wednesday, waves brought on by Hurricane Epsilon are believed to have reached near historic highs of between 10 and 15 metres in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, Ireland.

It comes as forecasters said Londoners could experience the wettest month for more than 150 years.

The capital has had 139mm of rain up to the 25th, compared with the full month’s average of 78mm.

October 2020 is already the ninth rainiest month in London since 1862.

Mr Petagna said: “It could be the case that the next few days of rain could make this one of the wettest October’s London has had.”

Forecasters have predicted Londoners to experience the wettest month for more than 150 years (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Britons have also been warned of life-threatening floods set to impact certain regions over the weekend, as more rain falls on the already saturated ground.

The “unusual amount” of rain is the result of low pressure moving in from across Atlantic.

Mr Petagna added: “People should be very careful over the weekend, more rain will fall, increasing the chance of river and road flooding.