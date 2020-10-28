Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers wear face masks in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 24, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,160 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 24 – the equivalent of 774.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 559.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 17.

Oldham has the second highest rate, up from 449.6 to 669.3, with 1,587 new cases.

Rossendale is in third place, where the rate has risen from 514.8 to 665.9, with 476 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in case rates include Doncaster (up from 326.4 to 531.0, with 1,656 new cases); Wigan (up from 462.5 to 656.3, with 2,157 new cases); South Staffordshire (up from 192.1 to 372.7, with 419 new cases) and South Derbyshire (up from 155.7 to 333.8, with 358 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 17.