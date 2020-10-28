Heathrow loses £1.5bn as it is overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle

Passengers arrive at Heathrow

Heathrow Airport has recorded a loss of £1.5 billion in the first nine months of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger numbers between July and September were down by more than 84% compared with the same period in 2019, leading the west London hub to be overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as the busiest in Europe.

Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt are “close behind”, Heathrow warned.

Coronavirus testing regimes have been implemented at all three “continental rivals”, it added.

Heathrow’s third-quarter revenue fell by 72% year on year to £239 million, while earnings before tax and interest dropped to £37 million.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Britain is falling behind because we’ve been too slow to embrace passenger testing.

“European leaders acted quicker and now their economies are reaping the benefits.

“Paris has overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s largest airport for the first time ever, and Frankfurt and Amsterdam are quickly gaining ground.

“Let’s make Britain a winner again.

“Bringing in pre-departure Covid tests and partnering with our US allies to open a pilot air bridge to America will kickstart our economic recovery and put the UK back ahead of our European rivals.”

AT RISK OF COLLAPSE: almost 200 European airports are facing insolvency. With them, 277K jobs will be lost and billions of euros in GDP. More gov't support & travel coordination urgently needed. Press release: https://t.co/l13Nzy6lXAFull infographic: https://t.co/vHbCRvivz2 pic.twitter.com/W25ubXRFZv — ACI EUROPE (@ACI_EUROPE) October 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launched a taskforce to develop methods of reducing the 14-day self-isolation period for people arriving in the UK from non-exempt locations.

He said the Government is considering a “test and release regime” which would still involve a quarantine period of at least a week.

Heathrow insisted its finances “remain robust”, with £4.5 billion of liquidity.

It said its cash reserves are “sufficient for the next 12 months even under an extreme scenario with no revenue”.