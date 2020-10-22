IAG to operate no more than 30% of flights for rest of year

British Airways planes

British Airways’ parent company IAG has announced its flight capacity between October and December will be “no more than 30%” of what it was during the same period in 2019.

As a result, the group “no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities” over that quarter.

It said in a statement: “Recent overall bookings have not developed as previously expected due to additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of Covid-19 infections, including an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travellers from an increasing number of countries.