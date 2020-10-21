Eugenie backs buttercup fundraising collection for spine surgery hospital

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has helped launch a collection of porcelain buttercups to raise money for the hospital where she had surgery on her spine as a child.

The Queen’s granddaughter is patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) which treated her for the rare condition of scoliosis when she was 12.

Artist Clare Twomey has designed 2,000 limited edition hand-finished buttercups, priced at £45 each, to raise funds for the RNOH.

#Buttercups have long been an emblem of hope & optimism for the @RNOHnhs. Now we’ve opened a new chapter in our fundraising story, commissioning artist Clare Twomey to create a precious field of beautiful ceramic buttercups. Every penny made helps to strengthen & support the RNOH pic.twitter.com/LI7mZkA33a — The RNOH Charity (@thernohcharity) October 21, 2020

Eugenie, who is pregnant and set to welcome the new addition to the royal family early in 2021, said she was proud to support the collection.

She added: “I know from my own experience that being a child in hospital and having complex surgery can be very daunting.

“For almost 100 years, buttercups have offered hope at the RNOH, and I am so pleased to see this tradition continue in such a beautiful way.”

Princess Eugenie shows off her scar on her wedding day in 2018 (Toby Melville/PA)

RNOH’s association with the flower – its emblem of hope and optimism – dates back to the 1930s, when artificial buttercups were made and sold in central London to raise funds for the hospital’s appeal.

Eugenie had her wedding dress designed with a low back to show off the scar from her curvature of the spine surgery, in a bid to break any taboo surrounding scars.