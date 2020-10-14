In Pictures: Stunning snaps from Wildlife Photographer of Year awards

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree and a fox cub trying to eat a barnacle goose were among the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contenders.

A young male proboscis monkey, by Mogens Trolle, which is a 2020 category prize winner at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
A young male proboscis monkey, by Mogens Trolle, which is a 2020 category prize winner at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

A profile shot of a young male proboscis monkey and a tigress hugging a tree are among the striking images captured on camera for this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the Natural History Museum and a keen photographer herself, announced the winner in the London tourist attraction’s famous Hintze Hall.

Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov scooped the prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace, showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree.

Here are some of the category-winning images:

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Sergey Gorshkov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Alberto Fantoni/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Luciano Gaudenzio/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Jaime Culebras/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Jose Luis Ruiz/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Frank Deschandol/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Liina Heikkinen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Songda Cai/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Shanyuan Li/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Ripan Biswas/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Sam Sloss/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Alex Badyaev/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners
(Gabriel Eisenband/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News