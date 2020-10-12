Three women fined £10,000 each over house party attended by up to 100 people

Three women have been fined £10,000 each for holding a house party attended by up to 100 people.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to reports of a gathering at an address in Bowthorpe Road in Norwich at about 1.10am on Sunday.

“Officers found up to 100 people attending a party at the address,” a force spokesman said.

“Officers dispersed the gathering and three occupants at the address, a 19-year-old woman and two 20-year-old women, were issued with the fixed penalty notice for contravening the ban on being involved in holding a gathering of more than 30 people.”

