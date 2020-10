TRAVEL CORRIDOR UPDATE: We are ADDING Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos to the #TravelCorridor list this week.

From 4am Saturday 10th Oct, if you arrive from those Greek islands, you will NO LONGER need to self-isolate.

We are not REMOVING any countries.

— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 8, 2020