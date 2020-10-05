Veteran fundraiser climbing Ben Nevis in deep-sea diving suit

Supporters help fundraiser Lloyd Scott with his diving suit

A veteran fundraiser attempting to climb the Three Peaks wearing a 130lb (58.9kg) deep-sea diving suit is expected to reach the summit of Ben Nevis on Monday.

Lloyd Scott, who is best known for his world record of taking the longest recorded time to complete a marathon, will be climbing Britain’s three tallest mountains over an eight-day period.

Veteran fundraiser Lloyd Scott is attempting to climb the Three Peaks while wearing a deep-sea diving suit (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon will be Mr Scott’s final charity challenge, having raised more than £5 million across 30 years for charitable causes.

Mr Scott started the ascent of Scotland’s highest mountain on Sunday and expects to reach the summit on Monday afternoon.

He told the PA news agency that the first day had been “pretty wet” and hard work because it was difficult to gain momentum in the heavy diving suit.

Lloyd Scott crosses a waterfall on Ben Nevis (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s hit me. It has been tougher than I expected,” he said.

“Normally with the diving suit – when I have done marathons and things – you manage to get some momentum going, but with so many steps it hasn’t been like that – it’s almost like doing 10,000 step-ups.

“Probably the worst part for me is getting up at six o’clock in the morning and having to put on a soaking wet, freezing cold, deep-sea diving suit.

“That wasn’t something I was looking forward to. It’s still wet but it’s a bit warmer now.”

After completing Ben Nevis, Mr Scott will then travel to Scafell Pike on Tuesday and begin his climb the next day.

Lloyd Scott takes a rest with his support team on Ben Nevis (Joe Giddens/PA)

He is raising money for The Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity, of which he has been a member for 15 years.

Mr Scott’s first charity challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an Everest marathon, an underwater marathon, and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.