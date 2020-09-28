Menu

Coronavirus contact tracing app tops 12m downloads

The Health Secretary urged MPs to also download the NHS Covid-19 app, which launched on Thursday.

NHS Covid-19 app

The coronavirus contact tracing app for England and Wales has been downloaded more than 12 million times, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock revealed that the app had been downloaded on to 12.4 million devices by noon on Monday, hailing it as “the fastest download of an app in British history”.

The app, launched on Thursday, uses Bluetooth technology to keep a tab on close proximity encounters with other people and informing them if one later tests positive for the virus.

“Just this weekend, I want to thank everyone who has played their part in the fastest download of an app in British history, 12.4 million downloads as of noon today,” Mr Hancock told the Commons.

“I would urge everybody, including every single member in this House, to join the 12.4 million.”

The app is in the number one spot in both iOS and Android app stores.

