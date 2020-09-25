Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Met Police officer Matiu Ratana

Tributes have been paid to Matiu Ratana, the Metropolitan Police officer fatally shot at a south London custody suite.

Sgt Ratana, 54, died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre in south London during the early hours of Friday.

Tributes have been paid to Sgt Ratana, also known as Matt, who joined the force in 1991.

One friend said the officer was looking forward to retirement and told the PA news agency: “I think he earned his stripes, if you ask me.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said he was a long-serving and “much-loved” officer.

Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She described him as “big in stature, big in heart, friendly, capable, a lovely man and highly respected by his colleagues”.

He leaves behind a partner and an adult son from a previous relationship.

Advertising

Sgt Ratana, originally from Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, came to London in 1989, two years before joining the force.

Dame Cressida detailed his career in the Metropolitan Police, starting as the captain of his recruit training class before working as a constable on the streets of the West End and Westminster.

He later worked with the Territorial Support Group across London and in Hillingdon.

Sgt Ratana was promoted to sergeant in 2010, before moving to Croydon in 2015.

Advertising

Dame Cressida later described Sgt Ratana, a keen rugby player, as a “leader in his sport”.

She continued: “He was very well known locally and he will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and in the rugby world.”

Police from across the capital have paid tribute to the officer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The officer was also described as “an inspiration” by a friend who knew him from playing rugby together at East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he is also listed as a head coach.

The 27-year-old friend, who would only give his name as Paul, told PA: “We all looked to him – on the field or off the rugby field… losing that is big.

“The man was a machine. He went from training with us last night to come to his shift work here in Croydon. He would do that week in and week out.

“He bought into the whole family atmosphere that we had at the club.

“A few of my team-mates (on hearing about his death) are just not sure how to take it.”

Community police officer Jacqueline Kufuor told PA “Sgt Ratana was a lovely guy” and “the nicest man I have ever met”.

She said: “He was a very lovely man. He was such a nice man. When he sees you, he would just stand and talk to you.

“He would ask you about your job and how you’re coping and how you are doing out there. So when I ever had issues, I would just talk to him.”