Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a statue, urges MP

The Queen’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee should be marked with a statue of her in central London, MPs have heard.

Preliminary sketches have already been made for the monument, according to Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The monarch has reigned for more than 25,000 days and will celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir David (Southend West) said: “The British Monarchists Society recently came to me with a project, which I’m sure the nation would back.

Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“They would like a statue of the Queen erected to celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

“The royal sculptor Christian Corbet has made preliminary sketches of the monument, which is planned for a prestigious suitable position in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Westminster.

“I believe that it would be possible to fund this statue through public subscription and I hope all colleagues will be supportive of the project.

“After all, our monarch has served our nation and the Commonwealth so well for nearly 70 years and she’s currently the longest-serving head of state in the world.”

Sir David also suggested a UK equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is campaigning for a statue of the singer Dame Vera Lynn to be commissioned and erected.

He explained: “I intend to meet the Prime Minister about this issue.”

Dame Vera died aged 103 in June.