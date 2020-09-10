Artistic headboard created for Travelodge hotels in Edinburgh

Hotel chain Travelodge has created an “artistic headboard” to celebrate 30 years of trading in Edinburgh.

The artwork, the first of its kind for Travelodge, also marks the company’s 35th birthday.

Sleeping In Edinburgh has been created by artist Luke McDonnell, and is currently being exhibited in the chain’s latest hotel in the city, Edinburgh Park.

McDonnell said he took inspiration from a study Travelodge undertook with 2,000 adults to identify their favourite Edinburgh landmarks, which included the castle, Royal Mile, Arthur’s Seat and Greyfriars Bobby.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said the artwork pays homage to one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and offers an “essential selfie postcard shot”.