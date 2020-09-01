Speaker: Tory MP facing rape accusation to stay away from the Commons

A Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape has “voluntarily agreed” not to attend the House of Commons for the period of their bail, according to Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Commons Speaker also discouraged MPs from using parliamentary privilege to name the member who was arrested.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for not suspending the MP from the Conservative Party, insisting a decision will be made when the police investigation is concluded.

The Metropolitan Police received allegations on July 31 of sexual offences and assault relating to four incidents at addresses in London, including in Westminster.

The force said a man was arrested on August 1 on suspicion of rape and taken into custody at an east London police station.

He was released on bail until November.

Police bailed the man (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Lindsay, in a statement to the Commons, said: “The House will know that a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of a very serious criminal offence.

“I have received assurances from the member and the Government Chief Whip that the member has voluntarily agreed not to attend the House of Commons for the period of the bail.

“I, the House of Commons Commission and the House service take the safety of our staff and the parliamentary community as a whole very seriously, and ensuring any necessary measures are taken in respect of MPs and employers and staff.”

He added: “While the investigation is ongoing, I believe it would be wholly inappropriate for any further reference to be made to this matter in the House, including any attempt to name the member concerned.

“I would appreciate your co-operation on this matter.”