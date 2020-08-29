What the papers say – August 29

The papers are led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning nationwide restrictions cannot be ruled out if coronavirus cases spike in the winter.

The Times reports Mr Hancock said a worst-case scenario could see the UK battling both the flu and a growth in coronavirus infections during the winter months, adding “national action” could not be ruled out.

The FT Weekend leads with Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey telling the Jackson Hole central banking conference the bank still has “firepower” to fight the economic impact of the pandemic.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 29 August https://t.co/I8SbktyV36 pic.twitter.com/R6w05GR5eJ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 28, 2020

The Independent says experts have warned the Government’s plans to get workers back into offices are “not backed by science”.

Preparations for the mass roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine are already underway, according to the Daily Express.

Advertising

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with outgoing BBC director-general Lord Hall calling on the broadcaster to improve its diversity of opinion, while the Daily Mail says ministers are set to decriminalise dodging the TV licence fee.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hall: BBC needs wider diversity of opinion'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/igSnxVPkX6 pic.twitter.com/ai4EFBoxxI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2020

Advertising

The Guardian reports fashion retailer Boohoo has been using factories in Leicester which “audits say have failed to prove they pay the minimum wage to workers”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 29 August 2020: Boohoo faces fresh crisis over factory pay pic.twitter.com/v0muV1K8bi — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 28, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with William and Harry getting together to finalise details for a statue celebrating their mother.

British supermarkets are using twice as many disposable plastic items as previously estimated, according to the i weekend.

And the Daily Star leads with an insight into the home life of Are You Being Served? actress Mollie Sugden.