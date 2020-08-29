Menu

In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target airport expansion

UK News | Published:

Demonstrations will be held across the bank holiday weekend.

Extinction Rebellion protest

Groups of protesters have taken to the streets across the country as part of a weekend of activism for environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Saturday’s events targeted airport expansion, fossil fuel bailouts and other activities that bring “the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world”.

The group says their activities over the August bank holiday weekend are a precursor to larger protests taking place from Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion protest
The Red Rebels in their distinctive robes at an Extinction Rebellion protest in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
The group were part of a protest at Bristol Airport (Ben Birchall/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
They were joined by activists dressed as runway marshals (Ben Birchall/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
An Extinction Rebellion protester in Leeds city (Danny Lawson/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
Cyclists held a Ride the Noise rally against the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport (Danny Lawson/PA)

Extinction Rebellion protest
Activists manoeuvre a “Lightship” named after climate activist Greta Thunberg, along Brighton seafront (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
The plan to march from the seafront to London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
Protesters wore masks…(Ben Birchall/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
…and some social distancing was observed (Ben Birchall/PA)

Extinction Rebellion protest
A man wears a mask with an Extinction Rebellion logo (Ben Birchall/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
In Lewes, East Sussex, protesters carried umbrellas to mimic New Orleans’ funeral processions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
The city’s Procession for the Planet featured black-clad mourners and a jazz band “to mark the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world” (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
Some of the activists danced along the street (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest
While others adopted a more restful approach to campaigning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK News

