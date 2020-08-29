Advertising
In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target airport expansion
Demonstrations will be held across the bank holiday weekend.
Groups of protesters have taken to the streets across the country as part of a weekend of activism for environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.
Saturday’s events targeted airport expansion, fossil fuel bailouts and other activities that bring “the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world”.
The group says their activities over the August bank holiday weekend are a precursor to larger protests taking place from Tuesday.
