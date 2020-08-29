In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target airport expansion

Groups of protesters have taken to the streets across the country as part of a weekend of activism for environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Saturday’s events targeted airport expansion, fossil fuel bailouts and other activities that bring “the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world”.

The group says their activities over the August bank holiday weekend are a precursor to larger protests taking place from Tuesday.

The Red Rebels in their distinctive robes at an Extinction Rebellion protest in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The group were part of a protest at Bristol Airport (Ben Birchall/PA)

They were joined by activists dressed as runway marshals (Ben Birchall/PA)

An Extinction Rebellion protester in Leeds city (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cyclists held a Ride the Noise rally against the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport (Danny Lawson/PA)

Activists manoeuvre a “Lightship” named after climate activist Greta Thunberg, along Brighton seafront (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The plan to march from the seafront to London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Protesters wore masks…(Ben Birchall/PA)

…and some social distancing was observed (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man wears a mask with an Extinction Rebellion logo (Ben Birchall/PA)

In Lewes, East Sussex, protesters carried umbrellas to mimic New Orleans’ funeral processions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The city’s Procession for the Planet featured black-clad mourners and a jazz band “to mark the death and destruction wrought by humans on our natural world” (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some of the activists danced along the street (Gareth Fuller/PA)