UK deaths above average for first time since June after heatwave – ONS

Deaths in the UK have risen above average for the first time since mid-June, statistics show, but coronavirus is not thought to be behind the rise.

The heatwave experienced during the week ending August 14 is likely to explain the weekly increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

There were 9,392 deaths from all causes in England and Wales in the week ending August 14 – 447 more deaths compared with the previous week.

The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 14 August 2020 (Week 33) was 9,392. This was ▪️ 447 more than Week 32▪️ 307 more than the five-year average for Week 33 ➡️https://t.co/gowXywfGil pic.twitter.com/YqmwBFKQAE — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 25, 2020

This took the number of deaths that week to 3.4% above the average for this time of year over the past five years – the first time the average has been exceeded since June 12.

Meanwhile, deaths involving coronavirus have been steadily falling.

There were 139 deaths registered in the week ending August 14 that mentioned “novel coronavirus”, an 8.6% fall from the 152 deaths in the previous week.

It is the lowest number of weekly deaths involving Covid-19 registered since the week ending March 20, before the lockdown.

Overall, there were 10,580 deaths from all causes registered across the UK in the week ending August 14 – 265 deaths higher than the five-year average and 370 more deaths than the previous week.

England had the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 with 125 deaths, followed by Wales with 14 deaths, Northern Ireland with four deaths and Scotland with three deaths.

In the majority of English regions the number of deaths involving #COVID19 either decreased or remained the same. There were 10 more deaths involving #COVID19 in London compared with Week 32 https://t.co/15Xnz3Z9Wh pic.twitter.com/Y4Plscwykv — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 25, 2020

The ONS said: “The rise in deaths between weeks 32 and 33 coincided with high temperatures in England and Wales, and heatwave warnings were issued by NHS England.

“The increased number of deaths, and the rise above the five-year average, were likely due to the heatwave; the coronavirus did not drive the increase, as deaths involving Covid-19 continued to decrease in week 33.”

Seven regions of England had deaths above the five-year average in the week ending August 14, the ONS said.

They were north-east England (11.1% above), the East Midlands (9.9% above), London (5.5% above), north-west England (5.2% above), south-west England (4.3% above), eastern England (1.4% above) and south-east England (1.3%).

In two regions the number of registered deaths was below the five-year average: the West Midlands (2.1% below) and Yorkshire & the Humber (2.2% below).

In Wales, the number of deaths registered in the week to August 14 was 9.4% above the five-year average.

We’ve published analysis into the effect of the #coronavirus pandemic on perceptions of unity and division in Great Britain using the weekly Opinions and Lifestyle Survey https://t.co/BSxj9eCHMb pic.twitter.com/2w6GCCoVvM — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 25, 2020

The ONS also released separate data on the impact of Covid-19 on perceptions of unity and division in Britain, surveying 12,630 adults between April 24 and June 28.

It found that at the start of the period, a higher proportion of people felt Britain would be more united after the pandemic than felt this way at the end of the period.

More than half (57%) felt this way in the first week of the survey period, falling to 28% in the final week.

Over the same period, expectations of a divided Britain increased by 33 percentage points.

This suggests perceptions of unity during lockdown “have gradually dissipated as things have slowly started to return to normal”, the ONS said.

Overall during 24 April to 28 June, 46% of adults thought that Britain would be united after #coronavirus – nearly twice as many as had thought that we were united before the pandemic (24%) https://t.co/AfK0MZ826U pic.twitter.com/ocFyXdCb5L — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 25, 2020

Dawn Snape, assistant director at the ONS’s sustainability and inequalities division, said: “Today’s research shows that, earlier in the national lockdown, people believed that a post-pandemic Britain would be a more united one.

“However, over subsequent weeks, this belief declined.

“Most people also expected that inequalities in society would remain.

“But interestingly, there is still a belief that we will be a kind nation, perhaps because of the many stories of individual kindness we have heard or experienced over this time.”