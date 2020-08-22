Menu

Man arrested at Heathrow Airport by police investigating New IRA

Officers from Police Scotland are searching a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh following the detention.

Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have made an arrest at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62-year-old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

