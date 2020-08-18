Four arrested over street attack death

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a young father who suffered head injuries as he tried to break up a street fight.

West Midlands Police said three men, aged 22, 24 and 25, were arrested in the Lower Gornal area in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the death of Reece Cox.

A fourth suspect, aged 22, was detained at his home address in the Pensnett area at 11.15am on Tuesday.

Reece Cox with his son (West Midlands Police/PA)

All four are in police custody for questioning on suspicion of murdering Mr Cox, who was assaulted in Sedgley during a night out.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said: “We’re making swift progress and we continue to work around the clock to get everyone we believe played a part in the attack.”

Mr Cox was in Bull Ring, Sedgley, shortly before midnight on Saturday when it is understood the 24-year-old stepped in to protect another man who was being assaulted near The Clifton pub.

A tribute released on behalf of Mr Cox’s family on Monday read: “Reece was a great son, partner and dad; a gentle giant who was loved by everybody.

“We plead with anybody who knows who or where the offenders are to do the right thing and contact the police straight away.”