Celebrities and politicians send messages to James Whale after cancer diagnosis

Piers Morgan, Laurence Fox, Charlotte Hawkins and Nigel Farage have sent well wishes to James Whale after the radio DJ revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The talkRadio host, 69, said in an interview with The Sun that doctors have told him he has tumours in his kidneys, spine, brain and lungs.

In 2000, Whale had one of his kidneys removed due to a cancerous tumour on it.

(Ian West/PA)

Morgan said that Whale’s diagnosis was “very sad news” as he labelled him as one of his favourite broadcasters and “a great guy”.

“Keep battling,” the Good Morning Britain presenter added on Twitter.

Actor Fox tweeted that Whale is in his “prayers”, adding: “He is unmatched on the radio.

“Please be with us for lots more.”

@THEJamesWhale So desperately sorry to hear about your cancer returning James, what a shock for you. Stay strong & fight it ? Sending love xx — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) August 16, 2020

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins also sent Whale a message on social media.

“So desperately sorry to hear about your cancer returning James, what a shock for you,” she wrote.

“Stay strong and fight it.”

Politicians including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, as well as former MP Anna Soubry, also sent Whale messages on social media.

Mr Farage tweeted: “James Whale is the great man of British talkRadio and a good friend.

“Best wishes and hope.”

Whale tweeted his thanks for all the “kind words” he has received.

You’re also amazing thank you for all your kind words I’m going to have to go to sleep now but I’ll be on talkRADIO at 6-30 pm tonight x — James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) August 17, 2020

The DJ told The Sun he visited the doctor after feeling unwell for about a year and was given the news the cancer had returned two weeks ago.

He told the paper: “This little bastard has spread.

“It’s in my remaining kidney.

“I’ve got a couple of small lesions in my lungs.

“I’ve got it in my spine.

“I’ve got it in my brain.”

He is receiving immunotherapy and hormone replacement treatment while awaiting a prognosis, with the hope he will be able to return to work and avoid chemotherapy.

The broadcaster and talk show host has a regular slot on talkRadio, having previously worked for LBC, talkSport and ITV over his decades in the industry.

Whale’s experience with kidney cancer 20 years ago led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

In 2016, Whale appeared on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Christopher Biggins and Frankie Grande.