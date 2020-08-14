Travellers face paying hundreds of pounds to return from France on Friday

Travellers trying to return from France on Friday to avoid the quarantine restrictions face paying hundreds of pounds.

British Airways is charging £452 for the cheapest tickets to fly direct from Paris to London Heathrow.

The same journey on Saturday can be made with the airline for just £66.

The cheapest ticket on a Eurostar train from Paris to London is £210, compared with £165 on Saturday.

The cost of taking a car through the Channel Tunnel on Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services on Friday is £260.

The cost of taking a car through the Channel Tunnel on Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services on Friday is £260.

This is £60 more expensive than journeys taken on Saturday.

P&O Ferries has limited availability, but one person travelling with a car from Calais to Dover can buy a ticket for £200.

Travellers in the south of France face a struggle getting back to the UK before the 4am Saturday quarantine deadline.

Many direct flights to the UK on Friday are sold out.

Travellers in the south of France face a struggle getting back to the UK before the 4am Saturday quarantine deadline.

Flight booking website Skyscanner suggested there were no direct flights from Biarritz to London.

The cheapest option it offered was to take one flight to Paris, another to Belfast and a third arriving at London Stansted shortly before midnight, at a total cost of £284.

The lowest priced ticket involving just two flights is £579 with Air France, changing in Paris.

Whichever mode of transport travellers use, they will need to move quickly as many services will be fully booked by Friday afternoon.