A-level pupils in Northern Ireland to receive grades

Thousands of A-level pupils in Northern Ireland receive their results later, with the exams body standing over its approach.

Tests were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and calculated grades will be used instead.

They will be awarded based on a combination of teacher professional judgment and statistical modelling, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has said.

The organisation has pledged to ensure standards are maintained.

The Scottish Government performed a U-turn on Tuesday when it said it would use teachers’ predicted marks without a moderation system believed to favour those from better-off areas.

England’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has told pupils that results from their mock exams could replace their A-level grades.

A broader scope for appeals will be allowed following this year’s A-level and GCSE awards, Northern Ireland’s exams body said.