Village says final farewell to former TV presenter

A Co Down village has bid a final farewell to a former television presenter.

Brian Black, 77, died last week after his car entered the water at the harbour in Strangford.

Local people intervened to rescue him, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Local people turn out to applaud as the coffin of former television presenter Brian Black passes through the village of Strangford (Liam McBurney/PA)

Crowds turned out in his home village on Monday afternoon to pay tribute as his hearse passed through the streets.

Former UTV colleagues, including Jeanie Johnston, were among those who gathered and broke into spontaneous applause as his wicker coffin passed.

Much sadness was expressed at the passing of the former UTV Environment Correspondent, including by colleague Gerry Kelly who tweeted: “I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of my former UTV colleague Brian Black. May he rest in peace.”

(Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Black presented the award-winning current affairs programme, Counterpoint, before becoming UTV’s environment correspondent.