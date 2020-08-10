More than a thousand drivers still on road despite having 12 points or more

More than a thousand drivers with 12 or more points on their licence are still on the roads, it has been revealed.

Figures published by the DVLA indicate that a total of 1,278 drivers who are still driving currently have at least a dozen points.

The information was made available after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Liberal Democrats.

It also indicated that there are 1,024,489 drivers in the UK who have points on their licences, with 68 the highest number of points held by a single driver.

Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the UK Government should examine whether the right systems are in place to tackle problem drivers.

“For the safety of everyone driving on our roads, it’s important that repeat offenders and dangerous drivers are kept off the roads,” said Ms Olney.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive.

Advertising

“But if we are honest, if you have racked up a dozen points, you are probably a bad driver.

“The UK Government should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.

“With fewer drivers on the road than ever before, now is the time to consider what can be done.”