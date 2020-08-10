Inmate seriously injured as prison van collides with lorry

A prisoner has been seriously injured as a van flipped on its side in a collision with a lorry, leaving passengers trapped inside.

The GEOAmey vehicle was transporting the prisoner when it collided with the lorry on the A27 near Lewes Prison in East Sussex at around 11am on Monday.

Two escort officers and a prisoner, believed to be 29, have been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Four people were reportedly trapped in the collision, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A man has sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a lorry and van on the A27. The road is closed in both directions between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts and traffic is severely gridlocked. Please avoid the area. Read more: https://t.co/NTalYABwWA pic.twitter.com/4FGEzOXqqf — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 10, 2020

Aerial pictures showed dozens of firefighters and police working to free the trapped people.

The road was closed in both directions between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts and traffic was gridlocked.

A GEOAmey spokesman said: “Following the incident on the A27 in Sussex this morning, the three people on board have been taken to hospital with injuries.

“Two of these are escort officers and the third is a prisoner. The condition of all three is serious but stable.”

Sussex Police said rescue and recovery work is continuing at the scene, warning drivers to avoid the area.