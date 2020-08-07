What the papers say – August 7

The UK’s ‘migrant crisis’ is among the stories leading the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Mail reports Home Secretary Priti Patel has backed the idea of sending Royal Navy vessels into the English Channel after “up to 250” migrants were caught attempting to cross the Channel into the UK on Thursday.

The Daily Mirror says the police watchdog has been called in to investigate claims police did not properly investigate a couple’s claims they saw the PM’s top aide Dominic Cummings during a “second trip” to Durham amid lockdown.

The Guardian leads with medical experts warning the Government not to shut down normal care again if the UK is hit by a second wave of coronavirus.

Guardian front page, Friday 7 August 2020: Doctors warn: do not halt normal NHS care again to tackle Covid-19

Concerns over rising coronavirus rates in France have led to British tourists being warned they may need to quarantine upon their return to the UK, according to The Times.

The Times 7/8/20 A beach-goer in Brighton leaps into the water yesterday from a sea wall. Today could break the British record of 38.7C.

The Daily Express leads with Boris Johnson’s comments saying the economy is “showing signs of strength” as the Bank of England says the impacts of the pandemic are “less severe than feared”.

The Daily Telegraph reports a U-turn from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation will allow students to challenge “unfair” A-level and GCSE grades.

Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Exam U-turn as pupils win reprieve over appeals"

The Financial Times splits its front page between a story on Microsoft’s pursuit of Tik Tok’s global business and pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the furlough scheme amid a soaring unemployment rate.

Financial Times UK edition Friday August 7

Elsewhere, Metro leads with Caroline Flack’s mother confronting a police officer who pushed for the star to face court over the assault charge which “prompted her daughter’s suicide”.

The Independent carries further fallout from the Beirut explosion as French president Emmanuel Macron toured the devastated Lebanese capital.

And the Daily Star reports the “relief” of dwarfs across the country as the coronavirus pandemic forces the cancellation of Christmas pantomimes.