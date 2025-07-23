Camilla finds my royal tattoos ‘hilarious’, says superfan

The Queen met a royal superfan who has endured hours of pain being inked with tattoos dedicated to the monarchy.

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

The two met at the annual Sandringham Flower Show where the King and Queen toured the exhibition tents viewing winners in flower arranging, vegetable produce and baking

Phil Smith’s tattoos of royal cyphers which he showed Camilla during her visit to the Sandringham Flower Show (Chris Radburn/PA)

Phil Smith, 61, said he first had the late Queen’s cypher tattooed on his leg, then above it Charles’s monogram followed by Camilla’s emblem and then 18 months ago the King and Queen’s cyphers entwined were inked on his lower thigh.

After showing her the newest tattoo he said: “She finds it hilarious.”

He added: “That was probably about an hour and a half (to ink), but it was bloody painful”.

“I’ve been corresponding with the Queen since before they got married – we hit it off.”

Charles during the visit to the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House (Chris Radburn/PA)

Hundreds of well-wishers stood behind crash barriers waiting to meet the royal couple with many shouting goodwill messages for Charles, who is receiving ongoing cancer care and who missed the last year’s event.

The King joked about his appearance after he was complemented on how well he was looking by a number of well-wishers.

Maria and Graham Sharples from Spalding, Lincolnshire, who regularly visit the show, called out to the King saying: “We missed you last year, you look very well.”

Mrs Sharples said: “He came over and said ‘it’s all done with mirrors’.”

Later, Irene Lane shouted to the King: “Good to see you’re back this year, praying for your good health,” and when she repeated the phrase to the Queen, Camilla made the crowd laugh when she said “touch wood” and tapped her head.