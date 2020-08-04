Cat located at Loch Lomond 12 years after going missing from English family

A cat that went missing from a Greater Manchester family while they were on holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond has been located 12 years later.

Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half-term with her owners at the Rowardennen campsite in 2008 before vanishing as they were due to return home.

Despite searching the site, the three-year-old feline was nowhere to be found, with the Davies family hoping she would be located by someone and contacted through the cat’s microchip.

Georgie remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site after her family departed – being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers coming and going over the years.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and lockdown restrictions were imposed in the area, a concerned campsite staff member came across the cat and finally discovered its Rochdale origin after the chip was scanned by an animal charity.

Amy Davies, the cat’s owner, said: “We were heartbroken when Georgie didn’t come back on our last day at Loch Lomond.

“It was such a lovely surprise to hear that she was not only well but had seemingly been having a great time meeting campers.”

Lynsey Anderson, senior cat care assistant at Cats Protection’s Glasgow adoption centre, said: “We were amazed when we saw the Rochdale address on Georgie’s microchip.

“This really does highlight the importance of keeping chip details up to date.

“Without it we’d never have known Georgie’s history or been able to put Amy’s mind at rest after all this time.”

While the phone number in the chip was no longer active, an email and letter were sent in hope of reuniting the cat with its owners.

Despite the delight in finding Georgie after all these years, the pet will continue to be cared for by Cats Protection staff while they try to find her a new home.

Ms Davies said: “My instinct was to jump in the car and collect Georgie straight away but we have another nine-year-old cat now.

“When I spoke to the centre I knew our life now just wouldn’t suit Georgie as she doesn’t like other pets and needs space to come and go.

“It’s really sad that after all this time we won’t be reunited but I have to do what’s best for Georgie.”

Ms Anderson added: “I could hear how much she wanted to come and see her but her concerns for Georgie’s happiness really shone through.

“We’re looking for a quiet home for Georgie where she can be the only cat, enjoy her space and have plenty of garden to explore.

“She’s very loving and enjoys human company so will make a brilliant companion.”