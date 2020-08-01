Menu

In Pictures: Making a splash on sunny Saturday

UK News | Published:

While temperatures have been cooler than Friday’s record for the year, the beach is still the place to be.

A teenager on his back in an outdoor pool

Day trippers have flocked to beaches across the country as the UK enjoys another day of sunshine after Friday’s record temperatures.

While the mercury is a fair bit lower than the 37.8C reached at Heathrow Airport, which made the last day of July the hottest of the year, the chance to cool off in the sea and in swimming pools has proven popular.

But in parts of the country – including Main Sands beach in Margate – concerns over the number of visitors mean some beaches have been closed in an effort to enforce social distancing.

Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Day trippers have flocked to beaches across the country (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
People enjoy the hot weather on the beach at Bournemouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Swimmers cooling down in the sea (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
People enjoy the hot weather further along the south coast in Brighton (Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
A Pride flag seen flying on what should have been parade weekend in Brighton (Steve Parsons/PA)

Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
The Coastguard had its busiest day for more than four years on Friday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Police have been out in force to monitor numbers on promenades and beaches (Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Charlton Lido has been a popular destination in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Reuben Hurst, 13, makes a splash as he cools down (Victoria Jones/PA)

Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
Runners in Battersea Park exercise next to the Thames in London (John Walton/:A)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
A canoeist on the River Thames (John Walton/PA)
Summer weather Aug 1st 2020
A member of the public uses an outdoor gym in Stoke Park, Guildford, during cooler temperatures on Saturday morning (Adam Davy/PA)
