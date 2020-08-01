In Pictures: Making a splash on sunny Saturday

Day trippers have flocked to beaches across the country as the UK enjoys another day of sunshine after Friday’s record temperatures.

While the mercury is a fair bit lower than the 37.8C reached at Heathrow Airport, which made the last day of July the hottest of the year, the chance to cool off in the sea and in swimming pools has proven popular.

But in parts of the country – including Main Sands beach in Margate – concerns over the number of visitors mean some beaches have been closed in an effort to enforce social distancing.

Day trippers have flocked to beaches across the country (Ben Birchall/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather on the beach at Bournemouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Swimmers cooling down in the sea (Ben Birchall/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather further along the south coast in Brighton (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Pride flag seen flying on what should have been parade weekend in Brighton (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Coastguard had its busiest day for more than four years on Friday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Police have been out in force to monitor numbers on promenades and beaches (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charlton Lido has been a popular destination in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Reuben Hurst, 13, makes a splash as he cools down (Victoria Jones/PA)

Runners in Battersea Park exercise next to the Thames in London (John Walton/:A)

A canoeist on the River Thames (John Walton/PA)