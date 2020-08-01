Advertising
In Pictures: Making a splash on sunny Saturday
While temperatures have been cooler than Friday’s record for the year, the beach is still the place to be.
Day trippers have flocked to beaches across the country as the UK enjoys another day of sunshine after Friday’s record temperatures.
While the mercury is a fair bit lower than the 37.8C reached at Heathrow Airport, which made the last day of July the hottest of the year, the chance to cool off in the sea and in swimming pools has proven popular.
But in parts of the country – including Main Sands beach in Margate – concerns over the number of visitors mean some beaches have been closed in an effort to enforce social distancing.
