In Pictures: Back to the grind as gyms and swimming pools reopen
Strict hygiene and social distancing measures are in place in gyms and swimming pools.
Indoor gyms, swimming pools and other sports facilities are reopening across England as part of the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced earlier this month that facilities would be able to reopen from July 25, with strict hygiene and social distancing, after a four-month closure.
