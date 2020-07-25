Menu

In Pictures: Back to the grind as gyms and swimming pools reopen

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Strict hygiene and social distancing measures are in place in gyms and swimming pools.

A gym member works out at David Lloyd in Cambridge

Indoor gyms, swimming pools and other sports facilities are reopening across England as part of the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced earlier this month that facilities would be able to reopen from July 25, with strict hygiene and social distancing, after a four-month closure.

Working out at a David Lloyd gym in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Frequent cleaning is a must (Joe Giddens/PA)
Disinfectant is on hand around the gym
Disinfectant is on hand around the gym (Joe Giddens/PA)
Users are urged to wipe down equipment after use
Users are urged to wipe down equipment (Joe Giddens/PA)
Back on the treadmill
Back on the treadmill – at a safe distance from others (Joe Giddens/PA)
Good to be back – gym members exercise at Blitz CrossFit in Twickenham (John Walton/PA)

The reopening of gyms comes as the Government prepares to launch a new strategy to tackle obesity (John Walton/PA)
Back to work at PureGym in Leamington Spa (Jacob King/PA)
A gym member uses the cleaning station at PureGym in Leamington Spa (Jacob King/PA)
Social distancing at PureGym (Jacob King/PA)

Heavy lifting at PureGym (Jacob King/PA)
General manager Tori Waight cleans a treadmill at DW Fitness First in Basingstoke
General manager Tori Waight cleans a treadmill at DW Fitness First in Basingstoke (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Advice to members at DW Fitness First in Basingstoke
Advice to members at DW Fitness First in Basingstoke (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Meanwhile, cleaning was under way at the London Aquatic Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Meanwhile, cleaning was under way at the London Aquatic Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A one-way system is in operation in the changing rooms
A one-way system is in operation in the changing rooms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Members of Aquabatix synchronised swimming team Asha Randall (left) and Yixin Zeng make a splash at the centre
Members of Aquabatix synchronised swimming team Asha Randall, left, and Yixin Zeng make a splash at the centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lane swimming at the London Aquatic Centre
Lane swimming at the London Aquatic Centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
