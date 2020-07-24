Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (July 22-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

(PA graphic)

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has jumped from 52.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 14 to 90.6 in the seven days to July 21, with 135 new cases recorded.

Second on the list is Leicester, where the rate has gone down from 96.8 to 63.9, and where 227 new cases have been recorded.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

Advertising

– Hyndburn (up from 7.4 to 47.0, with 38 new cases)

– Rochdale (up from 35.9 to 47.7, with 105 new cases)

– Oldham (up from 13.6 to 28.4, with 67 new cases)

– Sandwell (up from 14.1 to 26.6, with 87 new cases)

Advertising

(PA graphic)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 24 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 21, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 14.

Blackburn with Darwen 90.6 52.4

Leicester 63.9 96.8

Oadby and Wigston 52.6 49.1

Rochdale 47.7 35.9

Hyndburn 47.0 7.4

Bradford 43.2 39.3

Eden 37.8 9.5

Pendle 33.9 45.9

Oldham 28.4 13.6

Sandwell 26.6 14.1

Kirklees 26.4 27.8

Northampton 24.9 19.5

Luton 23.4 37.4

Calderdale 21.9 20.9

Carlisle 21.2 14.8

Peterborough 19.9 30.8

Trafford 19.9 7.6

Corby 19.8 14.1

Eastbourne 19.4 22.3

Gravesham 17.9 13.2

Ashford 16.2 15.5

Hackney and City of London 16.0 11.4

Rotherham 15.9 21.5

Herefordshire 15.6 45.3

Barnsley 15.5 7.3

Oxford 14.9 9.1

East Staffordshire 14.3 21.1

Bedford 14.0 9.9

Bolton 13.7 13.3

Burnley 13.6 13.6

Crawley 13.3 1.8

Salford 13.0 11.8

Birmingham 12.9 8.7

Kettering 12.8 24.7

Dartford 12.8 14.6

Wakefield 12.8 24.1

Sheffield 12.7 14.2

Rossendale 12.7 7.1

Thanet 12.7 14.1

Rutland 12.6 5.0

Manchester 12.2 14.4

Preston 12.0 8.5

Melton 11.7 3.9

Nuneaton and Bedworth 11.6 9.3

Watford 11.4 1.0

Tendring 11.0 2.7

Hartlepool 10.7 2.1

East Northamptonshire 10.6 8.5

Wolverhampton 10.3 4.6

Blaby 10.0 11.9

South Cambridgeshire 9.5 3.8

Mansfield 9.2 0.0

Swindon 9.0 3.6

Bury 8.9 6.3

Maidstone 8.8 1.2

Charnwood 8.8 7.7

High Peak 8.7 0.0

Lincoln 8.1 2.0

Hinckley and Bosworth 8.0 4.4

Folkestone and Hythe 8.0 8.9

Tameside 8.0 6.7

Canterbury 7.9 10.9

West Lancashire 7.9 0.9

Telford and Wrekin 7.9 6.2

Worcester 7.9 2.0

Harborough 7.6 7.6

Wellingborough 7.5 7.5

Stockport 7.5 4.8

Walsall 7.4 12.4

Braintree 7.3 35.0

Allerdale 7.2 3.1

Cannock Chase 7.0 3.0

North West Leicestershire 6.9 6.9

Coventry 6.8 3.0

Uttlesford 6.7 2.2

Havering 6.6 5.8

Kensington and Chelsea 6.4 1.3

Hull 6.1 2.7

Reading 6.1 4.3

Solihull 6.0 7.9

Dover 6.0 10.3

Tower Hamlets 6.0 3.1

North East Derbyshire 5.9 1.0

Daventry 5.9 2.4

Cheshire West and Chester 5.9 11.5

Sefton 5.8 8.0

Lichfield 5.8 2.9

Boston 5.8 0.0

Middlesbrough 5.7 2.8

Central Bedfordshire 5.6 6.0

Redbridge 5.6 4.6

Hillingdon 5.6 3.0

Wyre 5.4 2.7

Ealing 5.3 3.2

Vale of White Horse 5.2 4.5

Thurrock 5.2 5.8

Colchester 5.2 2.1

Haringey 5.2 4.4

Barnet 5.1 5.4

Tunbridge Wells 5.1 15.2

Bromsgrove 5.1 4.1

Blackpool 5.0 7.2

Fylde 5.0 11.3

Ribble Valley 5.0 3.3

Newark and Sherwood 4.9 4.9

Wandsworth 4.9 4.3

Lewes 4.9 6.8

Bexley 4.9 6.9

Basildon 4.8 8.1

Warrington 4.8 3.3

St Albans 4.7 6.8

Barking and Dagenham 4.7 3.8

Swale 4.7 5.4

Maldon 4.7 3.1

North Warwickshire 4.6 7.7

Lewisham 4.6 4.3

Tonbridge and Malling 4.6 0.0

West Oxfordshire 4.6 5.5

Eastleigh 4.6 2.3

Chelmsford 4.5 2.3

Huntingdonshire 4.5 3.4

Cotswold 4.5 0.0

Castle Point 4.4 5.6

Southwark 4.4 2.5

Westminster 4.3 4.3

South Bucks 4.3 1.4

Islington 4.2 2.9

Chichester 4.1 3.3

Hounslow 4.1 5.5

Leeds 4.1 9.6

Newham 4.0 6.2

Waltham Forest 4.0 5.1

Woking 4.0 6.9

Brent 3.9 2.4

Nottingham 3.9 2.4

Brentwood 3.9 5.2

Merton 3.9 2.4

North East Lincolnshire 3.8 0.0

Wealden 3.7 7.5

Lambeth 3.7 3.1

Cheshire East 3.7 4.5

Worthing 3.6 7.3

Medway 3.6 3.2

Harrow 3.6 5.2

Norwich 3.5 3.5

South Kesteven 3.5 2.8

Craven 3.5 3.5

Stoke-on-Trent 3.5 8.2

Gosport 3.5 1.2

Chorley 3.4 2.6

Cheltenham 3.4 2.6

Wiltshire 3.4 2.2

Runnymede 3.4 4.5

Wirral 3.4 3.1

Guildford 3.4 2.7

Surrey Heath 3.4 3.4

Wigan 3.4 3.7

West Suffolk 3.4 1.7

Cherwell 3.4 4.0

Mid Sussex 3.3 2.7

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.3 3.0

Southend-on-Sea 3.3 9.9

South Northamptonshire 3.2 6.5

Dacorum 3.2 6.5

Hammersmith and Fulham 3.2 2.2

Hastings 3.2 0.0

Three Rivers 3.2 1.1

South Holland 3.2 4.3

Waverley 3.2 0.0

Cambridge 3.2 2.4

West Lindsey 3.2 8.4

West Berkshire 3.2 2.5

Chiltern 3.1 5.2

Halton 3.1 2.3

Brighton and Hove 3.1 4.5

Exeter 3.1 3.1

Liverpool 3.0 3.8

North Hertfordshire 3.0 1.5

Enfield 3.0 3.0

Sutton 2.9 5.4

Copeland 2.9 0.0

Ipswich 2.9 2.9

North Lincolnshire 2.9 2.3

Doncaster 2.9 7.1

South Derbyshire 2.9 2.9

South Lakeland 2.9 2.9

Warwick 2.8 1.4

Rugby 2.8 11.2

East Devon 2.8 2.8

Southampton 2.8 4.7

Slough 2.7 8.0

South Staffordshire 2.7 2.7

Broxtowe 2.6 3.5

Tamworth 2.6 1.3

Bath and North East Somerset 2.6 1.0

Bristol 2.6 1.9

Fareham 2.6 4.3

Richmond upon Thames 2.5 0.5

Aylesbury Vale 2.5 2.5

Epsom and Ewell 2.5 3.8

Northumberland 2.5 0.6

Sevenoaks 2.5 6.7

East Hampshire 2.5 2.5

Bracknell Forest 2.5 3.3

Mid Devon 2.4 2.4

North Tyneside 2.4 2.4

York 2.4 3.8

Amber Valley 2.4 3.9

Wychavon 2.4 3.1

Redditch 2.4 1.2

North Somerset 2.3 0.9

Derby 2.3 8.2

Broadland 2.3 0.8

Harlow 2.3 1.2

Rochford 2.3 3.4

Mole Valley 2.3 1.1

Torbay 2.2 1.5

Elmbridge 2.2 5.1

Redcar and Cleveland 2.2 2.2

Sunderland 2.2 2.5

South Oxfordshire 2.1 4.3

Rushmoor 2.1 1.1

County Durham 2.1 2.8

Croydon 2.1 1.8

Broxbourne 2.1 7.2

East Hertfordshire 2.0 0.7

Spelthorne 2.0 2.0

Knowsley 2.0 3.3

South Tyneside 2.0 3.3

Windsor and Maidenhead 2.0 5.3

Wyre Forest 2.0 0.0

Gateshead 2.0 3.0

Fenland 2.0 8.9

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 2.6

Hertsmere 1.9 1.9

North Norfolk 1.9 1.0

Plymouth 1.9 0.8

Harrogate 1.9 4.4

Dorset 1.9 1.3

South Ribble 1.8 3.6

Wokingham 1.8 5.4

South Gloucestershire 1.8 1.4

Greenwich 1.7 2.1

Mendip 1.7 0.9

Erewash 1.7 2.6

North Kesteven 1.7 0.9

Wycombe 1.7 2.9

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 2.8

Rushcliffe 1.7 6.8

Gedling 1.7 1.7

New Forest 1.7 2.8

St. Helens 1.7 2.2

Welwyn Hatfield 1.6 4.1

Winchester 1.6 1.6

Havant 1.6 2.4

Adur 1.6 3.1

Shropshire 1.6 2.8

Gloucester 1.5 0.8

Newcastle-under-Lyme 1.5 4.6

Camden 1.5 1.9

Epping Forest 1.5 3.8

Bromley 1.5 1.8

Teignbridge 1.5 3.8

Barrow-in-Furness 1.5 0.0

Milton Keynes 1.5 2.6

Breckland 1.4 0.7

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.4 0.9

Portsmouth 1.4 2.8

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 1.4

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 0.7

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.3 1.5

Bolsover 1.3 2.5

Arun 1.3 2.5

East Suffolk 1.2 1.2

South Somerset 1.2 0.6

South Hams 1.2 1.2

Forest of Dean 1.2 2.3

Stevenage 1.1 0.0

Selby 1.1 5.6

Babergh 1.1 2.2

Tewkesbury 1.1 0.0

Rother 1.0 5.2

Hart 1.0 1.0

Stockton-on-Tees 1.0 3.0

Chesterfield 1.0 5.7

Darlington 0.9 3.8

Dudley 0.9 1.9

East Riding of Yorkshire 0.9 1.2

Bassetlaw 0.9 9.4

Stroud 0.8 1.7

Test Valley 0.8 1.6

Ashfield 0.8 4.7

East Lindsey 0.7 2.1

Horsham 0.7 2.8

Lancaster 0.7 1.4

Reigate and Banstead 0.7 3.4

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 1.1

North Devon 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Ryedale 0.0 0.0

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Mid Suffolk 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 1.0

Malvern Hills 0.0 1.3

Sedgemoor 0.0 1.6

South Norfolk 0.0 2.2

Hambleton 0.0 2.2

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 2.2

Tandridge 0.0 3.4

Richmondshire 0.0 3.8

Staffordshire Moorlands 0.0 4.1

Torridge 0.0 4.4

Stratford-on-Avon 0.0 4.7

Stafford 0.0 5.2