What the papers say – July 23
Thursday’s front pages begin with confusion over the latest instructions for wearing face coverings.
Protection against Covid-19 while at the shops and Tories under pressure lead the papers.
The Daily Telegraph says customers “must wear masks in takeaways” as part of new rules announced by the Government.
The Daily Mirror reports on “Face mask confusion” as it says thousands of stores will not enforce the new laws but instead will “hope customers obey them”.
The Daily Star attempts to clear some confusion by pointing out tennis fans “can now play with other people’s balls” – if they wash their hands before and after contact.
The Government’s test and tracing programme is “failing to contact thousands of people” in parts of England with the highest coronavirus infection rates, according to The Guardian.
The i says Britain is planning for a “winter quadruple whammy” of a second wave of Covid-19, Brexit disruption, surging influenza cases and flooding.
Meanwhile, The Times reports the Conservative Party’s finances are under scrutiny after it emerged two intelligence committee MPs received donations “linked to Russia”.
The Daily Mail says MPs have demanded an inquiry after finding out £71 million in UK funds “was handed to super-rich China in just one year”.
A Commons committee will today warn Britain could become a “cultural wasteland” because ministers acted too late to help the arts industry deal with the coronavirus crisis, reports The Independent.
The PM was “warned of risk” of potential losses prior to buying satellite group OneWeb, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Express reports Mr Johnson has promised to strengthen the “sheer might” of the UK in a new campaign where he vows to “stick up” for every corner of the nation.
Kim Kardashian West’s plea for people to “be kind to Kanye” leads Metro, as the music producer seemingly experiences a breakdown.
